David "Clyde" Baldwin Jr.



David "Clyde" Baldwin Jr. passed away in Richardson, Texas on May 25, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1928 in Monroe, Louisiana.



Clyde lived most of his life in Shreveport, Louisiana where he attended Byrd High School before going to Louisiana State University. At LSU, he pitched on the 1946 SEC Championship baseball team.



Following several seasons in semi-pro baseball, he joined Shreveport's KSLA TV in 1954 during the station's first year of operation. In 1960 he moved to KTBS TV of Shreveport, eventually becoming the local Sales Manager.



After his retirement in 1988 he enjoyed playing golf frequently and watching baseball. In the fall of 2017 Clyde moved to the Dallas area to be close to family.



He was preceded in death by his father, D.C. Baldwin Sr. and mother, Sabrea Howell Baldwin. Clyde is survived by his cousins, Linda Rice and husband Don, Nancy Mayes and husband Harold, Pat Howell and wife Jane, and his cousin from Pennsylvania, Dotty Reiber. He also enjoyed the attention given to him by his other extended family members.



Clyde was always charming and entertaining with his many stories and jokes during family gatherings. His family will greatly miss him.



Dr. Greg Davis of Broadmoor Methodist Church will officiate at the graveside service which will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, at Forest Park Cemetery, in Shreveport, Louisiana.









