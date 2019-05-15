David Clay Flanagan



Vivian - David Clay Flanagan, 63, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born August 15, 1955, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Bill Mac Flanagan and Mildred Joyce Liedig Flanagan.



David moved to De Leon in 2017 to be near his family. He was a long time truck driver and retired from trucking as an independent driver. He loved his job and the opportunity it provided him to travel throughout the United States. He was so proud that he was able to visit all the states during his career. He enjoyed many hobbies but especially loved to cook; a love he shared with his beloved mother. David was such a loving son and had a wonderful relationship with his mother. He was also a devoted and loving brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his loving sister, Becky Flanagan Moore and husband, Robert; nephew, Michael Moore; nieces, Leslie Green and husband, Randy, and Laura Billingsley; great-niece, Emily Green and fiancé, T.J. Love; and other extended family. David was preceded by his parents, Bill Mac and Mildred Flanagan; brother, Charles Mac Flanagan; and sister, Patricia Billingsley.



The Flanagan family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Vivian, Louisiana.



Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Mooringsport, LA, in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Vivian. Published in Shreveport Times on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary