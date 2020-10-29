1/1
David Gibson
1970 - 2020
David Gibson

Shreveport - David passed away on October 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Rose Neath Southside Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Centuries Memorial.

Presiding over the service will be long-time friend and coworker, Andress "Andy" Thibodeaux.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Gibson. Left to cherish David's memory is his lovely bride of 26 years, Lesleigh Alexander Gibson, beloved daughters Krystin Martin and husband Chris, Haleigh Gibson, and Madison Gibson; grandchildren John-Camdyn and Emersyn Martin; his mother, Mary Gibson; brothers, Heath and Kirk Gibson,

David lived in Shreveport prior to receiving a Master of Science of Nurse Anesthesia from Texas Wesleyan University. After completing his residency at LSUHSC in Shreveport, David relocated to Tyler, TX to work at ETMC. Then he moved to Abilene, TX where he had a fruitful career at Abilene Regional Medical Center.

Pallbearers will be Andy Thibodeaux, Troy Fulgham, Tony Tucker, Victor Worley, Jeanette Salinas, and Kevin McAlexander.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
