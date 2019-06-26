|
|
David H. Boydstun, Jr.
Ferriday - Services for David H. Boydstun, Jr., 46, of Ferriday, who died June 24, 2019, at Riverland Medical Center, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Stuart Sherman officiating.
Burial will follow at Cypress Grove Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday both at the church.
Mr. Boydstun was born September 19, 1972 in Shreveport, the son of David Hill and Carolyn Sue Comer Boydstun, Sr.
He was a member of the Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church.
Boydstun was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents Jackson B and Bernice Boydstun, Sr. and George and Naideen Comer.
Survivors include his wife, Kristie C. Boydstun, of Ferriday; three children, Jaden, Nicholas and Nathaniel Boydstun; his father, David H. Boydstun, Sr. of Lake St. John; his sister Jennifer B. Herring and husband Kelly of Prairieville, La.; two nieces Peyton Herring and Hayden Herring.
Pallbearers will be Bill Poole, Kelly Herring, Trey Tumminello, Mike Cordray, Darryl Cowan, Jason Brook, Jimmy Comeaux, Craig Cowan.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 26, 2019