David Lee Holmes
David Lee Holmes

Shreveport - David Lee Holmes passed on November 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a long and spirited battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude W. Holmes, and mother, Gertrude S. Holmes. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Holmes; sister, Judith Coleman; children, Charlton Holmes, Mignon Holmes, and Sterling Holmes. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brooke Holmes Ringley and Paige Holmes; great-grandchildren, Masie Ringley, Dawson Ringley, Millicent McMurry, John McMurry, and Oliver McMurry; and the many employees and retired employees of the Holmes Auto family.

David was born on October 18, 1935 in Memphis, Tennessee. After graduating from St. John's High School, he attended Tulane University and graduated from LSU. He spent a lifetime in the automobile industry and was a two-time President of the Shreveport Bossier New Car Dealers Association. He also served as a commissioner on the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission. Upon retiring, he traveled the country and spent many days in the mountains of Colorado and the Ozarks. David also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and provided many hours of entertainment for them. He was an avid Saints fan and would make several trips a year to New Orleans to cheer them on. In one of his final days before passing, David was able to watch his beloved Saints play one of their finest games this year on Sunday Night Football. He was known to be a truly kind, compassionate, and charitable man. He will be very much missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be at Osborn Funeral Home, 3631 Southern Ave on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Park Cemetery. Father Kevin Mues of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate.

Honorary pallbearers will be George Smith, Donald Rothenberger, Marie McFarland, Jim Colman, and Gene Dickerson.

His family would like to thank the medical staff at WK Pierremont for their much-appreciated compassionate care for Mr. Holmes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Providence House, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
