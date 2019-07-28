|
David Lewis Adams
Shreveport - Funeral services for David Lewis Adams, 80, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the chapel of Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Interment in Centuries Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019.
David was born on July 13, 1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Lewis Frank Adams and Mary Elizabeth Hayden Adams. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 26, 2019.
Mr. Adams was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He honorably served his country in the United States Army, Army National Guard and the Army Reserves for six years, earning numerous awards for his service. He retired from the State of Louisiana as a Motor Vehicle Police Officer.
His optimistic look on life made him special to everyone, he never met a stranger. He was a history buff and enjoyed eating good food, especially his sandwiches. On his spare time he liked watching the History Channel and the Food Network, being so passionate about both. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of American and was a proud member of Fair Park High School Alumni Class of 1958. Mostly he loved spending time with his family. David's foundation in faith was strong and unparalleled. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Left to cherish beautiful memories of David are his daughter, Georgia Elizabeth Woodard and husband Don; son, David Lewis Adams Jr. and wife Liz; grandchildren, Leo Nutt, II and wife Allison, Amie Kuenzle and husband Ben, and Jacob Smith; great grandchildren, Adam McMillian Nutt and Alice Kathryn Nutt; and sister-in-law, Diane Dees.
He his preceded in death by his wife of 50 wonderful years, Kathryn D. Adams and his parents.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Heritage Manor Stratmore and Dr. Robert Hernandez for the care shown to Mr. Adams.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019