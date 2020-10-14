David Lyn Wicker
Bossier City - David Lyn Wicker, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Due to the current restrictions, no service will be held at this time. David was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Irma Wicker and father-in-law, Homer Downs. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda; sons, David L. Wicker, Jr. and wife, Amy and Dr. Ryan P. Wicker and wife, Susan; grandsons, Graham Wicker and Bennett Wicker, step-grandchildren, Madison Shuey, Miller Shuey, Grayson Russell and wife, Kelsey and Seth Russell and wife, Jenna; great-grandchildren, Gentry Russell and Bennett Russell; special great-granddaughter, Annabelle Shuey; favorite mother-in-law, Nancy Downs; brother-in-law, Robert Downs and siblings, Shirley Watson and husband, Chester and Ronald Wicker and wife, Kim.
At a young age, David began his career in municipal and public works construction for his family's company, Wicker Construction, serving as Executive Vice President. In 1991, he left Wicker Construction and bought Yor-Wic Construction, a company his father, Ellis, started in 1951 and later sold out to his partner. David and Linda, along with son David, Jr. quickly grew the company and earned a stellar reputation for performing quality work for various municipalities. Talented, dedicated, knowledgeable employees and special, innovative equipment allowed Yor-Wic to contract for water and sewer work, water treatment plants, lift stations, pumping stations, highway, street and bridge work and underground pipe work.
David was a man of many interests. He was an avid deer and duck hunter and spent many enjoyable years as a member and President of Fogle Hunting Club. He loved fresh and salt water fishing, motorcycles, NASCAR and airplanes. He was a proud 32nd Degree Mason.
David will be best remembered for his dedication and loyalty to his family, which included the employees of Yor-Wic, and his kindness and generosity to friends and anyone who needed help. He was a problem solver and a mentor to many people. David was a man of his word. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Maxwell McDonald III, Dr. Corky Davis, Bossier City EMTs and Willis-Knighton Bossier's ER and ICU staffs.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital
of Shreveport, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71103 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:6-7