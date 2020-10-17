1/
David M. Beaird
1938 - 2020
David M. Beaird

Doyline - David M. Beaird, Jr.

Graveside services for David M. Beaird, Jr. will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Doyline Cemetery in Doyline, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. Officiating will be Rev. Leon Boggs and Rev. Allen Jordon.

David was born August 16, 1938 in Shreveport, Louisiana and entered into rest October 16, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of 82. He was a life-long member of The Doyline United Methodist Church; owner/operator of David's Pharmacy in Doyline, Louisiana for 35 years; a 50 years "Gold Certificate" Pharmacist; Mayor of Doyline for 10 years; School Board Representative for District 12 in Doyline for 12 years; a United States Air Force veteran; graduate of Brandon High School, Brandon, Mississippi, earned his Bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech and a degree in Pharmacy from Northeastern Louisiana University. Other achievements and interests: initial member of the United States Army Technical Review Committee charged with environmental clean-up of the former Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant; while Mayor, first president of the Doyline Water District leading the creation of the Doyline Waterworks District; decades long leader with the Doyline Cemetery Board. David was an avid sportsman, hunter, and fisherman. Active member and past president of the Webster Bass Master's Fishing Club, and member of the Doyline Bass Whackers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David M. Beaird, Sr. and Elsie Brewer Beaird; sister, Nancy Ellen Beaird, and brother, George Thomas Beaird.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Turnage Beaird of Doyline; son, David M. Beaird,III and wife Abigail of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Beaird and David M. Beaird, IV.; nephews, Phillip Smith, William Randal Smith, and Tracy Smith; niece; LaJuana Chapman and a host of loving family.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Doyline Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
