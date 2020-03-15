|
David Malcolm "Buddy" Hilburn Sr.
Plain Dealing - Funeral services for Mr. David Malcolm "Buddy" Hilburn, Sr., age 85, will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Plain Dealing Baptist Church, Plain Dealing, LA, with Dr. Scott Teutsch officiating. Interment will follow in Plain Dealing Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing. Mr. Hilburn was born on October 21, 1934 to Ollie and Pauline Smith Hilburn in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Plain Dealing, LA. He served as the Plain Dealing Town Marshall for 16 years and also served as a Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy for 18 years. He was a sports fan and enjoyed playing bingo. He also loved spending time with his family, and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Paula Haney (Joseph) of Springhill, LA; three grandsons, David Malcolm (Tonya) Hilburn III of Benton, LA, Jeffery Jackson (Dana) of Sereta, TX, Jonathan Jackson (Lisa) of Plain Dealing, LA; great-grandchildren, Cavitt Hilburn of Benton, LA; sister, Lorene Rachel (Joe) of Blanchard, LA; granddaughter, Amanda Jackson of Plain Dealing, LA; great-grandson, Trampas Jackson (Tiffani) of Sereta, TX; two great-granddaughters, Alexis Jackson of LaQuinta, CA, Zoe Jackson of West Monroe, LA; three great-great granddaughters, Eva Tregle, Emma Tregle, Adeline Tregle; great-great grandson, Zane Jackson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Hilburn was preceded in death by a son, David Malcolm Hilburn, Jr.; his parents; brothers, Wilford Hilburn, LaReece Hilburn, James Hilburn; sisters, Clarice Hamiter, LeErma White, Ethlene Harris; brothers in-law; Burt White, G.W. Hamiter, Bob Harris; and sisters in-law; Pearlie Hilburn, Lillie Hilburn. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffery Jackson, George "Boogie" Hilburn, Malcolm Hilburn, Jerry Young, Trampas Jackson, and Joseph Haney. Honorary pallbearers will be James Ray Hilburn and Howard Doss. Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020