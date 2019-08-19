|
David Max Gandy
Shreveport - David Max Gandy passed away on Friday August 16, 2019. He was born October 30, 1933 in Peason, Louisiana to William E. Gandy and Lula Self Gandy. He honorably served with the United States Army with the 865th AAAQS in Korea. He then became an over the road truck driver for many years, driving over 3 million miles, before retiring.
In his younger years, he enjoyed taking his family camping, hunting, and fishing. He especially loved watching his son at the dirt track races, traveling many places. He was a loving husband and father, who was so proud of his family. David also loved giving back to his community by being involved in a bus ministry at Grawood Baptist church and coaching football and baseball for the Summer Grove Tigers. He cherished spending time with his family and friends and always had a story to tell. He never met a stranger and if you were a stranger, you would not be for long. He will be truly missed by his Summerfield Estates Community, many family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Doris L. Gandy; son, Terry (Lisa) and children, Bryan and Pamela; son, Jeff (Kathy) and children, Wade and Angelle; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Diane Gandy; parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
The family will receive guests for a visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. A celebration of his life will occur Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home with Reverend Waymon Beshea officiating. A burial will occur at Castor Baptist Church Cemetery in Leesville, Louisiana.
In lieu of flower the family would like donations be made to the or an organization of choice in honor of David.
The family would like to thank the Staffs of Regional Hospice and Southern Hills Healthcare for the exceptional care shown to Mr. Gandy.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 19, 2019