David "Davie" Michael Dunavent
Shreveport - David "Davie" Michael Dunavent, the infant son of Melody Coats and David Dunavent, was born on March 25, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Exactly nine weeks later (following a serious illness), he went to be with Jesus on May 27, 2019.
In his short life, David got to meet all of his cousins, uncles, aunts, grandparents, and surviving great-grandparents, as well as many other family members and family friends. He also spent time in three different states and got to visit the Texas Gulf beach.
David Michael was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers William David Walters, Jr., of Sumner, MS, and Thomas Coats of Soso, MS.
In addition to his parents, David Michael is survived by his great-grandparents Dorothy Walters of Sumner, MS, Billy and Mary Helen Vaughan of Laurel, MS, and Essie Voncile Coats of Soso, MS; his grandparents Nancy Joe Hanks Dunavent of Sumner, MS, and Daryl and Victoria Coats of Soso, MS; his aunts and uncles Angelique Coats of Ringgold, LA, Christopher and JoAnna Coats of Baytown, TX, Ryan and Patience Pierini of Gulfport, MS, Daniel and Morgan Coats of Raymond, MS, Michael Coats of Hattiesburg, MS, and Mary Coats of Soso, MS; and his cousins Genesis Coats and Elyssa Coats of Baytown, TX; and Joseph Coats of Raymond, MS; and a host of extended aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Calhoun Baptist Church in Hot Coffee, Mississippi on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. Bro. Mark Kelly (Emmanuel Baptist Church in Greenville), Bro. Louie Foerster (Kingsway Baptist Church in Ringgold, LA), and Bro. Daryl Coats (Calhoun Baptist Church in Hot Coffee) will officiate. Burial will follow in the Coats Cemetery in the Gitano community. Visitation was held at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Thursday, May 30th from 6 until 8 p.m.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 31, 2019