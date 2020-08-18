David Milton DowBossier City - David passed on from this life, peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of August 15, 2020. He was ready to meet his Savior face to face and then be reunited with the love of his life, his wife Sally. Services for David will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA, visitation at 1pm, service at 2pm and interment immediately afterward at Hill Crest Cemetery.David was born to O.D. Dowe and Ethel Cooke Dowe on January 25, 1945 at home in Converse, Louisiana. He was the youngest of his siblings which included his two half-brothers, Leon Cobb and Chester Cobb, and two half-sisters, Audrey Crooks and Bessie Lyons, all of whom have predeceased him.David is survived by his only child, Michelle Dow Rearden and husband Lance of Bossier City, LA; first cousin, Arthur Dew of Natchitoches, LA; sister-in-law, Margaret Hurst of Bossier City, LA; sister-in-law, Carol Hurst of Shreveport, LA; nephew, James Hurst of Shreveport, LA and niece, Sherry Hargrave of Abbeville, LA. David & Sally have three wonderful granddaughters whom they enjoyed greatly, Lauren M. LeBleu and husband Evan of Portland, OR; Mallory Welch of Shreveport, LA and Madison Welch of Bossier City, LA; and one great-grandson, Wyatt LeBleu of Portland, OR.David left a legacy of stories of old work buddies from his employment with Arkla Gas Company from 1967 until his retirement in 1997. Tommy Shaw, Buddy & Sarah Hatcher, Bill Compton and Belinda Johnson, just to name a few. He always kept in touch and felt closer after he had retired. He took his job very seriously and did his best every day. He was the man who would show up to help someone if he could. David kept memories alive in a way most people could not. He loved sharing stories from growing up on Princeton Road with his cousins, brothers and sisters. He loved his mother something fierce. Most of all, David loved Sally.Pallbearers are Kenneth Welch, James Hurst, Kelly Savell, Tommy Shaw, Thomas Mayfield and Bill Stroud. Honorary Pallbearer, Arthur Dew.We kindly ask that no cut flowers be sent in his memory; although living plants are welcomed if you should so choose. Alternatively, the family would prefer donations be made to Hill Cross Hospice, 2323 Old Minden Road, Bossier City, La. 71111, with whom David & Sally formed lifelong friendships & trust.