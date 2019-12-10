|
|
David Norsworthy
Dallas, TX - David Norsworthy was born on June 17, 1963, in Houston, TX and he passed away on December 5, 2019, in Dallas, TX. Services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2pm in the chapel at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA, with visitation preceding the service at 1pm.
David is survived by his parents, Mae and James Norsworthy Jr. of Keithville, LA, his brother, Ron (Ronnie) Norsworthy Keithville, LA, his sister, Sharon Norsworthy of Shreveport, LA, and his beloved companion dog, Jake.
David was a 1981 graduate of Huntington High School in Shreveport, LA. He earned his Associates of Applied Science degree from Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, TX. In his career spanning 30 years, David worked in a bridge plan production role. He helped design and detail several bridges in the state of Texas which enabled him to be a part of award winning projects. David finished his career as a bridge designer for Stantec. He was a proud US veteran serving in the US Air Force as a Sergeant and in the US Army Reserve as a Specialist 4. He was a private man, quietly serving his community and generously giving to others in need while supporting causes important to the Catholic Church. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing food for groups of people; many of whom were a fan of his gumbo. He enjoyed traveling, making several international trips and venturing to see much of the United States. David loved reading, having penchant toward spy novels and historical fiction. He was Passionate about many interests throughout different seasons of his life. Some of these included Dallas Cowboys football, archery, NASCAR, martial arts, bowling and competitive ping pong. David will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues and all those who knew him.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019