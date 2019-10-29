|
|
David Patrick Crofton
Shreveport, LA - A funeral service honoring the life of David Patrick Crofton will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Monsignor Provenza. Burial will follow in Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City. A visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.
David Patrick Crofton was born January 31, 1944 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Joseph Bernard and Beatrice Lacobee Crofton and went to be with our Heavenly Father on October 28, 2019.
David owned and operated an automotive trim business, Pro-Trim, in Shreveport, Louisiana for more than 50 years, where he worked day to day alongside of his family . Many of his custom touches have been seen all over the country and viewed in many publications. He was a true artist. Throughout his life he showed great generosity and hospitality, opening his home to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, his wife, Judy.
David is survived by his son John and wife, Deniese; daughters, Sheri Martin and husband Sam, and Misty Lazarus and husband, Jason. David leaves behind eight grandchildren, Noah and Maximus Crofton, Douglas Pierce and Drew Martin, Allie, Emma Grace, Cade and Jase Lazarus and one great grandson Paul Pierce.
Honoring David as pallbearers will be Sam Martin, Douglas Pierce, Andrew Martin, Maximus Crofton, Scott Jones, Rodney Longstratt and Cade Lazarus. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Noah Crofton, Jase Lazarus, Robert Honeycutt, Hank Johnson and Kelly Covington.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019