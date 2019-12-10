|
David T. Sawyer
Springhill, LA - Funeral services for Mr. David T. Sawyer, age 88, will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, Springhill, LA, with Rev. Terry Hughes and Rev. Phillip Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM at Central Baptist Church, Springhill, LA.
Mr. Sawyer was born on July 30, 1931 to the union of Zemry S. and Nennie G. Sawyer in Hamburg, AR. He passed from this life on December 10, 2019. He was a husband to one, father of two and a friend and brother to many.
He proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. His working life was spent at International Paper Company where he retired in 1993 with 35 years of service. He was a deacon and faithful member of Central Baptist Church and served in many capacities over the years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a 50 year member of the Springhill Masonic Lodge #348.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Jo Rawls Sawyer of Springhill, LA; son, Joel T. Sawyer and wife, Latisha of Pineville, LA; daughter, Janet Johnson and husband, Laine of Jonesville, LA; eight grandchildren, Jarrod, Lydia, Hannah, Samuel, Rebekah, Mikalee, Abigail, Nathanael and one great-grandson, Caleb Berryhill.
Mr. Sawyer was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Marjorie Thacker, and Christola Ray.
Pallbearers will be members of the Springhill Masonic Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019