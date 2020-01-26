|
|
In Loving Memory Of
David Thomas
The Thomas and Moore family of the late Deacon David Thomas wish to extend our thanks to all who helped and gave support at the time of the loss of our dear father, husband, brother, uncle, and relative.
Special thanks to those who traveled to be with us at this sad time. We acknowledge the invisible people who acted without reward or attention, but without whom the situation would not have been bearable, whether they cooked delicious meals, sent a sympathy card, a wreath, flowers, gave a hug or a gentle rub of a back, prior to and after the funeral.
We thank the many others who helped with the funeral service on January 11th, 2020, and repast, to make it truly memorable.
As it will be impossible to thank all those concerned individually, please accept this press acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
David Thomas was born to the union of Robert Thomas, Sr. and Sylvia Boykin Thomas on July 29, 1948.
David confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in May 1959 at the Little Union Baptist Church under the pastorate of Pastor C.C. McLain. David remained a faithful, dedicated member of his church for over 50 years serving as deacon, male chorus member, finance committeeperson, and wherever his services were needed.
David was married to his college sweetheart, Linda Collins Thomas, and to this union two (2) children were born.
Knowing the importance of education and the impact that it would have on providing for his family, David received a BS Degree in Social Science Education from Grambling State University in July 1971. After teaching for a short period and working in the Social Services Industry, he became an employee of General Motors Corporation, retiring after 31 years of service in March 2016.
Because of his love for brotherhood, as well as for his brother, Roy, David pledged Rho Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, in Spring 1977.
David was a sports lover and could be found anywhere a ball was being thrown or bounced. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Grambling State University football fan. Because of his love for basketball, he became Head Coach at Notre Dame High School and was an assistant coach for an AAU Little Jags Basketball Team for many years.
David departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on January 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Charles and James Lee Davis; and sisters, Essie Davis Valentine, Estella Davis Hicks, and Murtharee Lawrence.
Precious memories will live in the hearts of his children, Kenneth (Celya) Taylor, Tomika (Patrick) Samuels, and David Terrance (Ashley) Thomas; their mother, Linda; brothers, Roy Thomas and Robert Benet Thomas, Jr.; sisters, Mrs. Theresa D. Moore and Patricia (Nishon) Evans; grandchildren, Jaylen, Jared, David "Tre," T'Niyah, and Kennedy. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The Family of David Thomas
Published in Shreveport Times on Jan. 26, 2020