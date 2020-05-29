David TraylorShreveport, LA -David Traylor died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, May 22, 2020."Dirty Dave" aka "Dirt" was quite the well known figure in the golf circles of North Louisiana and beyond. He was a graduate of C. E. Byrd High School and played on the Northeast Louisiana golf team while attending college. Dave won amateur tournaments across several states. The golf course was clearly his element and the 19th hole was always his "stage".Dave's professional life was real estate appraisal. Dave spent many years at and ultimately retired from the Louisiana State Tax Commission.David was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. David Hartwell Traylor and Mrs. Ida Lyon Traylor and his brother Gordon Niles Traylor.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Querbes Park Foundation, P. O. Box 4987, Shreveport, LA 71134.