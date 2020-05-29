David Traylor
David Traylor

Shreveport, LA -

David Traylor died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, May 22, 2020.

"Dirty Dave" aka "Dirt" was quite the well known figure in the golf circles of North Louisiana and beyond. He was a graduate of C. E. Byrd High School and played on the Northeast Louisiana golf team while attending college. Dave won amateur tournaments across several states. The golf course was clearly his element and the 19th hole was always his "stage".

Dave's professional life was real estate appraisal. Dave spent many years at and ultimately retired from the Louisiana State Tax Commission.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. David Hartwell Traylor and Mrs. Ida Lyon Traylor and his brother Gordon Niles Traylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Querbes Park Foundation, P. O. Box 4987, Shreveport, LA 71134.






Published in Shreveport Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
