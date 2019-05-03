|
David William Law, M.D.
Springhill, LA - Funeral services for David William Law, M.D., age 72, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, Springhill, LA, with Bro. Randy Wilson officiating, under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Florien, LA with Bro. Logan Brock officiating.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
David William Law, M.D. was born February 15, 1947. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019. David was born in Florien, LA to J. W. Law and Nellie Rice Law. He was the first born of five children, a graduate of Florien High School, Northwestern State University and LSU-Shreveport Medical School. David was a successful doctor in Colleyville, TX and Springhill, LA. He was a passionate, but even more importantly a compassionate physician. He cared for his patients and was invested in their well-being, but he also cared about them. He grieved for the patients, and their families, when all of his medical skills were not sufficient to save them. David was committed to his family, friends and co-workers. In every conversation with David, he didn't miss opportunities to extol the virtues of his father, mother, wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He did not lose touch with, or memories of, his high school, college and medical school classmates. All of his conversations included stories about friends and co-workers, especially when the subject was hunting and fishing. David was passionate and effusive about everything he did, his medical practice, hunting, fishing, farming, family and friendships. He was not shy about showing his emotions, nor was he ashamed of a heartfelt tear. He loved life and wanted everyone else to feel the same way. He will be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to spend time with him and especially those who knew him best, his family.
David is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Beverly Stewart Thaxton; son, Chad, daughters, Susan and Vicki; seven grandchildren, Connor Nolan, Nicholas Stanford, Carli Lindsey, Kieran Law, Annalise Law, Mitchell Law and Charles Law; three great-grandchildren, Maverick, Adleigh and Kamryn Stanford; mother, Nell Law; sisters, Rachel Evans, Jill Warner, Janie Anthony; brothers-in-law, Dennis Warner D.D.S. and David Anthony, Ed.D.; nieces, Toni Evans, Teri Evans, Christin Oliver, Julie Taylor; nephews, Derek Anthony, Jared Anthony, Eric Taylor and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, J. W. Law; brother, John Law; wife, Ann Kimbell Law and nephew, Richard Evans.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the that provides care to children. Like his father, he deeply loved the little ones.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 3, 2019