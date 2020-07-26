Dean EnglishLogansport, LA - Dean English, 59, passed away on July, 24, 2020 at his residence in Shreveport, Louisiana. He, the son of Curtis Hugh and Stena Mae Smith English, was born June 24, 1961 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.Dean had a love for music, especially Classic Rock and Heavy Metal, he had been a drummer with several area bands through the years. He was an avid gun and knife collector and loved old cars and playing golf. Dean loved to BBQ and cook for his family and friends. He could tell stories with the best of them and was a friend to everyone.Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Nikki English Griffin (Jeremy); brother, Rex English; two grandchildren, Kayson Smith and Kiara Griffin and numerous other family and friends.Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Logansport Chapel. Rev. Dean Register will officiate and the burial will be at Adams Cemetery in Logan, Texas.Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Logansport Chapel.