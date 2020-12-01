1/1
Deanna K. Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Deanna K. Edwards

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Deanna K. Edwards, 56, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Jewella Ave. Pastor J. Rasco Gant, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at New Bethel MBC., 3300 Greenwood Rd.

Mrs. Edwards entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2020.

She is survived by her son; Rodney (Quin), daughter; Breanna, parents; Mr. & Mrs. William Sr. and Gloria Flakes, 8 siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friend.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
New Bethel MBC.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved