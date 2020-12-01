Mrs. Deanna K. EdwardsShreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Deanna K. Edwards, 56, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Jewella Ave. Pastor J. Rasco Gant, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at New Bethel MBC., 3300 Greenwood Rd.Mrs. Edwards entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2020.She is survived by her son; Rodney (Quin), daughter; Breanna, parents; Mr. & Mrs. William Sr. and Gloria Flakes, 8 siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friend.