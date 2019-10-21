Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Deborah Ann Gowen Haws

Deborah Ann Gowen Haws Obituary
Deborah Ann Gowen Haws

Shreveport - Mrs. Deborah Ann Gowen Haws, 73, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Friday, October 25, at Osborn Funeral Home.

Mrs. Haws was a native and lifelong resident of Shreveport. She was affiliated with St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Debby enjoyed spending time at her place in Santa Fe, NM. She was a 1964 graduate of C. E. Byrd High School and 1972 graduate of LSU with a degree in Interior Design. She was an avid LSU football and baseball fan.

Mrs. Haws was preceded in death by her parents, Francis M. Gowen, Sr. and Margaret Simmons Gowen. She is survived by her brother, Francis M. Gowen, Jr. and wife, Sue; nephew, Jeffrey R. Gowen and wife, Mary Catherine and their children, Christopher Matthew and Mary Margaret Gowen; nieces, Elizabeth Paine Gowen and Stephanie Gowen Gerken and husband, David and their children, Hank, Phoebe and Violet Gerken.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
