Deborah May "Debbie" Foster

Deborah May "Debbie" Foster Obituary
Deborah "Debbie" May Foster

Bossier City - Bossier City, LA - On January 10, 2020 Deborah May Foster finished her travel on earth and went to heaven to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ.

Debbie leaves behind on earth her father, John Wesley Hardin, Sr.; mother, Eva May Hardin; three children, Justin Thomas Hardin, Toby Ray Shores and Sarah Lynn Foster; several grandchildren; one brother, John Wesley Hardin, Jr. and a sister, Danielle Renee Riess.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Stockwell Missionary Baptist Church, 2201 Stockwell Road, Bossier City, LA with Reverend Nathan Luellen officiating. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your church to further the work of the Lord.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
