Deborah Taylor Martin
Shreveport - A celebration of Life for Debbie Martin, age 70, will be held at Willow Point Baptist Church Friday, July 19th at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kenny Joyner.
Debbie passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 15, 2019. Debbie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Harry Martin and her three siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Britt, Shelly Martin and her s/o Tommy, Roxanne Robison and husband Thomas; Tina Gold and husband Ryan. Grandchildren, Alayna Gillespie, Lindsay Dubois, Kaycee Bandaries, and Nathan Bandaries. One Great grand-daughter, Kayden Guillory. Debbie was looking forward to the arrival of grandson, Heath Martin Gold and great-grandson, Trenton Dubois. She is also survived by a special niece, Angie Thomas along with many other nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Willow Point Baptist Church, 5500 S. Lakeshore Dr. Shreveport, La. 71119.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 18, 2019