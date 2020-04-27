Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Haughton - Graveside services for Deborah Thompson Baskin will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Bistineau Cemetery in Heflin, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, Louisiana. Rev. Mike Hawkins will officiate. The family will have a private visitation at 12 noon Wednesday.

Deborah was born June 18, 1959 in Shreveport, Louisiana and entered into rest April 26, 2020 in Haughton, Louisiana. She was an educator with Webster Parish School system for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her father Jimmy Thompson and nephew Jason Chandler.

She is survived by her mother Merle Thompson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, son Daniel Baskin and his daughter Autumn of Haughton, daughters Laura Paul and husband Sonu of India and Melissa Apodoca and husband Orlando of Texas, brother Greg Thompson of Mississippi, sister Joni Rushing and husband Bob of Greenwood, nephew Matt Rushing and wife Katie and their sons Gauge and Gunner.

Deborah poured her life into her children, church, community, and her students. She loved sitting on her front porch drinking coffee and listening to God's creation. She loved her unborn grandbaby Adeline so much.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
