Mrs. Debra Ann Johnson Smith
Shreveport - Debra Ann Johnson Smith, 54, departed this earthly life on Monday, June 3, 2019. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. New Hope Baptist Church 2710 Harp Street, Shreveport 71103. Family visitation Friday, June 7, 6:00-6:50 p.m. at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home 1339 Jewell Street, Shreveport.Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery 6915 W. 70th Street.
She is survived by her husband, Johnathan Smith, her son, Tramel Johnson, her daughter, Samerrial (Joshua) Williams, and four grandchildren - Tramel Jr., Tierra, Sophia and soon to be Julia Ann, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 7, 2019