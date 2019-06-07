Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
2710 Harp Street
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann Johnson Smith


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Ann Johnson Smith Obituary
Mrs. Debra Ann Johnson Smith

Shreveport - Debra Ann Johnson Smith, 54, departed this earthly life on Monday, June 3, 2019. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. New Hope Baptist Church 2710 Harp Street, Shreveport 71103. Family visitation Friday, June 7, 6:00-6:50 p.m. at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home 1339 Jewell Street, Shreveport.Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery 6915 W. 70th Street.

She is survived by her husband, Johnathan Smith, her son, Tramel Johnson, her daughter, Samerrial (Joshua) Williams, and four grandchildren - Tramel Jr., Tierra, Sophia and soon to be Julia Ann, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now