Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Resources
More Obituaries for DeLaine Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeLaine Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeLaine Murphy Obituary
DeLaine Murphy

Haughton - Mrs. DeLaine Murphy, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Haughton, officiated by Dr. Gevan Spinney. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Minden, LA. The family will receive guests on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

To continue reading Mrs. Murphy's life story, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeLaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -