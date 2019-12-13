|
DeLaine Murphy
Haughton - Mrs. DeLaine Murphy, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Haughton, officiated by Dr. Gevan Spinney. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Minden, LA. The family will receive guests on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.
To continue reading Mrs. Murphy's life story, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019