|
|
Delanie Brewton Hess
Shreveport - Delanie Brewton Hess, 99, formerly of Shreveport, LA, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Eden Terrace-Spartanburg, SC. Born November 4, 1919, in Jonesville, LA, she was the daughter of John Timothy Brewton and Elizabeth Reid Brewton. She was the loving wife of 56 years to the late James Orr Hess.
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend, Mrs. Hess lived the majority of her life in Shreveport. She was an active member of Pinecroft Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and faithfully serving on numerous committees.
Always smiling, Delanie was eager to meet new people, share her faith, and especially invite everyone to her church. "Nana" excelled at beautiful hand-sewing, smocking, and shadow stitching heirloom quality clothing for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Sarah Elizabeth Hess DeSalvo of Cocoa, FL, Delanie Hess Collings (Dr. Tom Collings Jr.) of Spartanburg, SC, and James O. Hess Jr. (Nelly Hess) of Charlotte, NC; 3 grandsons; 7 granddaughters; 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Hess' memorial service was held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Morningside Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC. The burial will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Forest Park Cemetery, Shreveport, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Shreveport Times on July 7, 2019