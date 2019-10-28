Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
1932 - 2019
Delma Doyal Culver Obituary
Delma Doyal Culver

Shreveport, LA -

Funeral services for Delma Doyal Culver will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel with visitation being held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Services will be officiated by Chris Willcutt of Grawood Baptist Church.

Delma Doyal Culver was born in Chatham, Louisiana on December 8, 1932 to parents Milton Edwin Doyal and Mary Evelyn Phillips. She was a devout member of the Grawood Baptist Church and was a dedicated member to the Joyful Hearts senior adult group who spent many hours creating thousands of pillows for local hospitals and senior living facilities. Her time was generously given to the community when in need, assisting in disaster relief efforts in the state. Delma was full of life and loved competitive sports and in her youth, was part of the Championship Basketball team at Chatham High School. She had a natural green thumb, but clearly brought life into everything and everyone around her. Delma loved to travel and spent time across the country and in Europe.

Delma was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband of 39 years, Andrew Jack Culver; son, Freddy Culver, and brother, Reese Doyal, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Petty, and husband Andy; sons, David Culver, and wife Becky, Roger Culver, and wife Bobbi; grandchildren, Shayna Damon, Christy Pretty, Courtney Miller, David Andrew Culver and wife Kristen, J.D. Culver, Robyn Filler and husband Kurt, Sarah Ramirez and husband Ray, and Jaclyn Ambrose and husband Jason; nine great-grandchildren, and brother, Ed Doyal.

The family asks memorials be made to Grawood Baptist Church's Joyful Hearts' Pillow Ministry, 5841 Colquitt Rd, Keithville, LA 71047.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 28, 2019
