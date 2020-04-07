Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Deloris Surles Obituary
Mrs. Deloris Surles

Bossier - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Deloris Surles, 66, will be 12 noon, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Chapel of Heavenly Gates. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Benton, La. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Surles entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter; Benita Stinson, grandsons; Jaden Boyd and Jamarsa Stinson, sister; Barbara Williams, brother; Dennis Hardman, mother; Bernice Hardman, 2 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
