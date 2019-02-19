|
Denice Schneider Creech
Frierson - Celebration of life for Denice Schneider Creech, 76, of Frierson, Louisiana will be held at Grawood Baptist Church in Kiethville, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with Rev. Chris Willcutt officiating.
Denice went home to be with the Lord and her late son, John Alan Creech, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Born December 14, 1942 in Liberal, Kansas to Julian Jarrold and Viola Schneider, a graduate of Fairpark Highschool in Shreveport, Louisiana, she went on to attend Louisiana Tech. Leaving LaTech, she entered the workforce and became the LSU-S executive office member and a member of the American Business Women Association.
Denice will be remembered for her incredibly deep love of the Lord and all his creations. She was a brilliant woman who loved her family and others.
Denice is survived by her husband, James Creech; son, Troy Creech; grandchildren, Johnathan Creech, Luke Creech, Keriden Creech, and Noah Creech; and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Neeraj Singh and the exceptional nursing staff at WK South. A very special thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor-West for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of favorite charities for cancer research, Melanoma Research Foundation. The donations will help to find effective treatments and, eventually, a cure for one of the deadliest cancers.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 19, 2019