Shreveport - Denis Brewster Ricou passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana. The same home he came to as a new born with his parents, Geane Brewster Ricou and Clarence Andrew Ricou on July 10, 1924. Denis was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann Ricou, and son, Justin Brewster Ricou. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Smith (Brooks); sons, Russell Ricou (Leslie) and Roland Ricou (Jemma Sloan); his daughter-in-law, Melissa Ricou; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend appreciation and special thanks to his devoted caregiver Andretta Campbell.
Denis grew up in Shreveport where he went to elementary school at Pleasant Hall and graduated from St. John's High School (Loyola Prep). He attended Spring Hill College however his education was interrupted by World War II. Denis then enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp and served as a flight engineer on B-24 and B-59 airplanes. After the war he returned to college and earned a Petroleum Engineering degree from Louisiana State University and a Geology Degree from Centenary College. Denis also studied at the Colorado School of Mines. He became President and Manager of the Ricou Brewster Building, a property built by his grandfathers in 1924. He retired after selling the business in the early 1980's.
As a young boy Denis developed a passion for hunting and fishing. His family had a place located on Bodcau Bayou in Bossier Parish where he spent as much time as possible in pursuit of game and indulging in his love of the woods. He would sometimes swap a morning of school for duck hunting and claimed it worked out just fine if upon his return he provided the Jesuits with ducks. Bird hunting with his treasured dogs remained his favorite sport throughout the years. Denis was game for all types of fishing but he especially enjoyed speckled trout fishing in the surf at Grand Isle, Louisiana. This sport, which he first experienced while attending LSU inspired him to build a rustic fishing camp on the island. The fishing camp became the hub of many great times enjoyed by family and friends over the decades until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
In addition to his dedication to hunting, fishing, reading, and the arts, Denis was an excellent cook. He truly enjoyed preparing and sharing a meal with family and friends. His sharp wit and remarkable recall made him an excellent story teller. His lifelong friendships were a tribute to his character and to his loyalty.
A private family Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel and interment occurred on October 31, 2019. Memorials may be sent to Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106 or to Providence House, 814 Cotton Street, Shreveport LA 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019