Dennis Gore
Waskom, Tx - Ralph Dennis Gore, age 63, passed away on Tuesday February 5, 2019. He was born November 3, 1955 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Currie Edwin Gore and Hazel Sepulvado Gore.
Dennis was a graduate of Northwood High class of 1972. He then starting working with H & H Contracting Company, working his way through the ranks to become construction foreman/supervisor and finally retiring, after 43 years of service to the company. He was an avid hunter and long time President of the Mudhog Hunting Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his Boston Terriers. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 28 years, Marionette Guy Gore; daughters, Selina Gore Condron and husband Aaron, and Rebecca Gore; stepsons, Eugene Britton and wife Janet, Robbie Britton and wife Stacey, and Keith Britton and wife Kim; grandchildren, Anna, Maggie, Emma, Owen, Hailey, Kelsea, Calli, Briggs, Kambriah, and Maxx; his father, Currie Gore; and brothers, Michael and Steven Gore.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Gore.
A visitation for Dennis will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until the service time at 11:00 am at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. An interment will occur Friday, February 8, 2019 following the service at Centuries Memorial Park with Father Joe Marina officiating. Serving, as pallbearers will be Aaron Condron, Eugene Britton, Robbie Britton, Keith Britton, C.E. Gore, and Brian Gore Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Owen, Briggs, Maxx and the members of the Mudhog Hunting Club.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 7, 2019