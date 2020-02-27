Services
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Dennis Moore Obituary
Dennis Moore

Mooringsport - Dennis Moore, 64, Mooringsport, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Shreveport. He was born May 28, 1955 in Vivian, to James and Lois (Ackley) Moore. He attended North Caddo High School and spent most of his life in the Oil City/Mooringsport area. He was a talented artist who enjoyed sketching and painting nature and wildlife. He was also a natural practical jokester who loved to joke and laugh with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Micheal) Smith, Brandon, MS, his brothers, William (Brenda) Moore, Mooringsport, Montie (Brenda) Moore, Kokomo, IN and Larry (Becky) Moore, Shreveport and his grandchildren, Ashton Gilcrease, Mia Smith and Madden Smith all of Brandon, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends and family may call 11:00 to 1:00 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home, Vivian on Friday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 with burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Vivian.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
