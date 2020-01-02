|
Deputy Chris Dickerson
Carthage, TX - Funeral services for Deputy Chris Dickerson, 28, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Carthage Civic Center in Carthage, Texas with Rev. Rick Linebarger and Deputy Cutter Clinton officiating. Burial will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at the Carthage Civic Center.
Deputy William Christopher "Chris" Dickerson was born January 17, 1991 in Marshall, Texas. Deputy Dickerson was killed in the line of duty December 31, 2019 in Gary, Texas. Chris was born to Willie Jackson Dickerson and Rebecca Aline Dickerson. Chris was raised in Carthage, Texas graduating from Carthage High School with the class of 2009.
He attended Aviation School in Norfolk, Virginia, while serving in the Texas Army National Guard from 2008-2016 and graduated the Kilgore Police Academy working for the Panola County Sheriffs Department where he served as a deputy, and a member of the Panola County Honor Guard.
Chris married Krista LaNae Edge September 18, 2010, and together they have two loving daughters. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, served with the Red Cross, and Carthage Volunteer Fire Department. He coached in the Panola County Girls' Softball Association, loved golfing and spending time with his daughters, and family making bonfires and cooking. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Red Dickerson, and Billy "Bubba" Wise.
Deputy Dickerson is survived by his loving wife, Krista Dickerson, and their two loving daughters, Kensley and Chelsey Dickerson; mother, Rebecca Dickerson; father, Jack Dickerson and wife Bettina; grandparents, Virginia Wise, Linda Dickerson, Linda Hamm, Ralph and Glenda Edge; sisters, Jacklyn Mullins and husband Tim Mullins and their children Ally, Cheyenne, Brandon Sells, and Aria Mullins,
Shelby Wise Horn and husband Shawn and their daughter Sydney, McKenzie Dickerson, and Elise Schenk and husband Jason and their daughters Annalise and Kendra; brother, Jordan Bunch and wife Brittany and their son Tyler; his loving in-law family Chad and Melissa Edge, Jeannie Edge and their children, Ashleigh Edge and Dillon Husar, Courtney Edge, Landon Edge, Ashlyn Jenkins and Abigail Jenkins; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends and his Law Enforcement Family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Windham, Richard Mojica, Jake Samford, Cutter Clinton, Travis Curry, Albert Williams, Robert Dolcante, Callahan Malone, Corey Mims, Jacob Parkerson and Hunter Gray 319½. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shawn Horn, Tim Mullins, Dillon Husar, Jace Hearnsberger, Danny Mojica, Derek McAllister, Dalton Pierce, Clayton Pierce, William Wise, Colton Pierce, Patrick Evans, Chris Hanson and Justin Beck.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020