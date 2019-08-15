Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Resources
Derek Thomas Fanning


1991 - 2019
Derek Thomas Fanning Obituary
Derek Thomas Fanning

Bossier - Derek Thomas Fanning, age 28, passed away in Ethel, WA on Aug. 3, 2019.

Services celebrating Derek's life will begin with a gathering of family and friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 hosted within the Chapel at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA at 3:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM.

Derek was born March 20, 1991 in Bossier City, LA to Chandra Taylor and Ronald Fanning (and step-father Donald Taylor who raised him since he was 9 years old). Derek married Alexzandra Keesee on Aug. 24, 2013.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
