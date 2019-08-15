|
|
Derek Thomas Fanning
Bossier - Derek Thomas Fanning, age 28, passed away in Ethel, WA on Aug. 3, 2019.
Services celebrating Derek's life will begin with a gathering of family and friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 hosted within the Chapel at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA at 3:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM.
Derek was born March 20, 1991 in Bossier City, LA to Chandra Taylor and Ronald Fanning (and step-father Donald Taylor who raised him since he was 9 years old). Derek married Alexzandra Keesee on Aug. 24, 2013.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 15, 2019