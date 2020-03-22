|
Devona G. Cummings
Bossier City, LA - Devona Jan Gibson Fowler Cummings was born on September 4, 1952, in Mena, Arkansas, and passed peacefully on March 21, 2020. She spent her childhood in Bossier City, Louisiana, where she called home most of her life. She married at the young age of 19 and had her daughter, Jan Elizabeth, at 29.
Devona loved practicing her faith and adored Bible study with friends. She would remind us that God had a plan, and we must follow it faithfully and joyfully.
Devona was a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She worked for the State of Louisiana Child Protective Services for over thirty years as a vigorous defender of children. She always put the welfare of a child above everything. Her optimism was a miracle on earth. Devona would always be the brightest smile in the room. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter and trying new foods.
Almost four years ago, Devona welcomed her grandson Jacob into the family. She held him and sang to him and watched him take his first steps. She enjoyed talking to him through video calls. Jacob has inherited her beautiful blue eyes and her sweet tooth.
Devona is survived by her adoring daughter, Jan Elizabeth Fowler Antonaros; her son-in-law, Christos Antonaros; her grandson, Jacob Franklin Antonaros; her sister, Karla Hayes, and brother-in-law, Greg Hayes; her brother, Roger Gibson, and sister-in-law, Becky Gibson; Frank Fowler and many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts who will all miss her unconditional love and support. She was preceded in death by Ruth Jean Gibson, her mother, and Roger M. Gibson, Sr., her father.
We will host a beautiful memorial service in Devona's honor in the future, and it will be a joyous celebration of Devona's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Devona's honor to , or Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children.
