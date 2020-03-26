Resources
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am Saturday, March 28th for Diane Cella Jamison, 80, who passed away on March 24th, 2020. Interment will take place at Fountain Memorial Park in Lafayette.

Diane was born to Eugene A Cella and Hazel Burdin Cella Fransisco on April 15th, 1939 in New Rochelle, NY. Diane earned a BA & Masters degree in Speech/Language Pathology/Education along with a Masters in Education from USL & was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, 1957.

Diane is survived by her three children: Richard Wilhelm 'Bill' Jamison & his wife Glenda (Dean), Diane Elizabeth 'Beth' Jamison Blair & her husband Richard 'Ricky' Harland Blair, Bonnie 'Pippy' Alyssa Powers & her husband Michael 'Mike' John Powers & her wonderful grandchildren: Alyssa Claire Powers, Michael 'Reid' Powers, Elizabeth 'Libby' Autumn Blair, Richard 'Ricky' Donald Blair, Cocetta Katharine 'Kat' Jamison & Josephine 'Jo' Elizabeth Jamison. She is also survived by her sister, Joan (Bootsie) Arceneaux & numerous nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the physicians, nurses & staff at Colonial Oaks in Bossier, Dr. Scott McRight, & Dr. Ben H. Quinney.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation, 2200 Research Boulevard #105, Rockville, MD 20850-3289.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Jamison family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
