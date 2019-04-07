|
|
Diane Griffith Hoogland
Ruston, LA - A Celebration of Life Service for Diane Griffith Hoogland will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Burkhalter Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Juliet Spencer officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9 from 6-8 PM in the Burkhalter Chapel of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Diane was born in Shreveport, LA on July 9, 1937 and passed away on April 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was 81 years old. She lived most of her adult life in Ruston, LA and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a Vacation Bible School Leader, and was on the Education Board. She was a long time member of the godspel Sunday School Class and the Two by Two Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Lee Hoogland, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jay Griffith, and her sister, Gayle Griffith Holtzinger.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend. Her survivors include sons: Mike and his wife Valerie and David and his wife Kellye; five grandchildren: John Hoogland, Caroline Hoogland, Hunter Hoogland, Jay Hoogland, and Will Hoogland; brother-in-law Paul Holtzinger; niece Dr. Cathy Stallworth and husband Bob; great niece Meghan Stallworth; great nephew Parker Stallworth; nephews Phillip and Jay Robichaux; and special sisters and brothers Don Hoogland, Jim and Dorothy Hoogland, Jane and Tom McDermott, and their families.
Diane was a member of the Dixie Center for the Arts Board of Directors, The Lincoln Parish Museum and Historical Society Board of Directors, The Junior Guild, and Regional Vice President of the Louisiana Jaycee Jaynes.
Diane taught for many years at Cedar Creek School where she touched many young lives. She initiated the First White House Dinner for Third and Fourth Grade Students in North Louisiana, sponsored an Elementary Mime Troupe who entertained at other schools in the Ruston area, and published a Final Fame book containing her students' creative writings at the end of every school year. She was chosen as the Outstanding Elementary Teacher by the Cedar Creek 4-H Club in 1984. She represented Cedar Creek School on the Southern Association of Schools evaluation team to evaluate the Bossier Parish Schools.
Pallbearers will be John Hoogland, Jay Hoogland, Hunter Hoogland, Will Hoogland, Mark Richardson, and Mark Humphries. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Ball, Jerry Callender, Bill Graham, Paul Holtzinger, Don Hoogland, and Jim Hoogland.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Creek School or to Trinity United Methodist Church.
