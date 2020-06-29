Dianne Alexander

Dianne AlexanderIda, LA - Diane Stevens Alexander, age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family June 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Dianne was born April 6, 1942. She lived in Ida, LA. She was married to her husband, Gary B. Alexander, for 58 years. Dianne cherished her family. She was a dedicated mother to her two children, Brannon and Gara. She especially loved her role as Grandmother to her granddaughter, Madelyn.Dianne worked many years alongside her husband in their concrete business and later worked and retired as a bank teller. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her family. She attended the Ida United Methodist Church and actively supported the St. Jude's organization. Dianne lived a full life and was known by all for her kindness and sweet nature. She always had a smile for everyone.Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Stevens and Almetha Farmer, her brother Claude Stevens, her sister Shirley Dial, brother in law Zack Dial, and her son Brannon Alexander. She is survived by her husband Gary B. Alexander, her brother Bob Stevens Sr. (Sue), her daughter Gara Alexander (Todd), her granddaughter Madelyn and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A private family graveside service will be held at 10 am on July 2, 2020at Bethsaida Cemetery officiated by Rev. Jerry Means.