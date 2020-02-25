|
Dionne T. Hall
Bossier City - Passed Suddenly On February 17, 2020 At The Age Of 46.She Was A Devoted Teacher At Butler Educational Complex And A Counselor And Mentor At Solutions Of Service And Long Time Resident Of Bossier City,La.
She Is Survived By Parents Linda Diane Hall And Jimmy Charles Wallace (1) Son Tevin D.Hall Dear Friend Monica.E Hilliard Grandmother Minnie Francis (4) Sisters Berlinda A. Hall, Cathryn J.Hall, Felicia D. Hall, Felidra D.Ford (Kevin).(3) Brothers Jonathan D.Hall (Bisa) Colin B.Hall, Jimmy C. Wallace (Lerin) (1) Grandson Tevin D. Hall Jr. (3) Granddaughters Mahlani R.Eason, Ja'layhia H. Fuller, Devyn G. Hall Special Cousins Shannon A. Gibson And Roderick Francis (Sharon) A Host Of Nieces,Nephews,Aunts,Uncles Family And Friends.
She Is Preceded In Death By Her Grandmother Clara Winn Hall Grandfather Luther Hall Grandfather J.C Wallace (2) Brothers Jason C.Wallace And Ian Luther Hall. She Will Be Remembered As A Loving Mother Grandmother Daughter Granddaughter Sister Aunt Niece Cousin And Best Friend.She Will Truly Be Missed.
Services Will Be Held At 12 P.M Saturday Feburary 29th At Stonewall Baptist Church 807 Eatman St. Bossier City La,71111. Family Hours Will Be At 6-7:30 P.M Friday Feburary 28th At Winnfield Funeral Home 3701 Hollywood Ave. Shreveport, LA 71109.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020