Dixie Marie Love
Shreveport - Dixie was born in Mountain Home, Arkansas on November 24, 1922. She was 97 years old when she went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2020. Dixie was born to Ovin and Virgie McClure, who celebrated the surprise arrival of identical twin daughters, Dixie Marie and Mary Mazie. Dixie attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, pursuing a career in Piano Education. She met Clyde Love, the love of her life and they married after graduation from college. Clyde and Dixie were married for seventy-five years.
The joy of Dixie's life was teaching children how to play the piano. She taught private piano lessons in her home for thirty-five years. Dixie and Clyde were members of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, where she played the piano for their Couples Sunday School Class for twenty-five years. Dixie retired from the Broadmoor Methodist Day School after playing piano for the classes for twelve years. At every children's Christmas Program, Vacation Bible School, or Summer Music Camp, Dixie accompanied the children's choirs.
Preceding Dixie in death was her loving husband, Clyde. She is survived by her four children, Cheryl Love Gillespie and husband Dr. James Gillespie, Dixie Love Richards, and husband Jim Phillips, Clyde Evans Love III, and Jim M. Love. She is also survived by her brother Jim McClure. She delighted in her six grandchildren; Dr. Brent Richards of Denton, Texas, Scott Richards and Charlotte Barnes of Zurich, Switzerland, Patrick Gillespie of Kansas City, Missouri, Emily Gillespie Young and her husband Tyler of Lubbock, Texas, Jordan Renfroe of Gladewater, Texas, and Evan Love of Orlando, Florida. She loved her two great grandsons, Alexander Timothy Clyde Richards and Hudson James Young.
Family and friends will celebrate Dixie's life at a graveside service at Forest Park West Cemetery on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1pm.
Memorials may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020