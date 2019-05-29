Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Park
Bossier City - Dixie Rose Talley Linoski, 84, of Bossier City, LA, passed away May 25, 2019. She was born November 24, 1934, in Plain Dealing, LA. As a child, she moved to Shreveport with her family. She graduated from Fair Park High School early, while working full time. In November 1960, she married Alex Linoski.

Her administrative career began with the Department of Justice. From there, she took a position with the Air Force at Barksdale AFB, where she spent the majority of career working for the 1st Combat Evaluation Group. After 34 years of service, she retired.

Her profession made her an enthusiast for the rapidly expanding areas of technology, which led her to purchase her first computer almost as soon as they were available. She then used the advances in computers and the internet to fuel her genealogy research. A passionate genealogist, she was pleased to trace her ancestry back to the American Revolution. In addition to this, Dixie was a skilled quilter and seamstress, and an avid gardener, with a keen interest in herbs and naturopathic remedies.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee C. and Annie H. Talley, her husband, Alex Linoski, and her sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Alexis Linoski, her son, Alex Linoski, and his wife, Debra.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019
