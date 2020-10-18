Dolores Cislaghi Taylor
Shreveport - Dolores Cislaghi Taylor, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 16, 2020. She was born October 15, 1921 in Joliet, IL to Joseph and Ivy Cislaghi. She married her lifelong love, Houston Taylor, on August 12, 1943, who proceeded her in death in 2007.
A service celebrating the life of Dolores C. Taylor will be held at the pavilion in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 2:00 PM. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, October 20 from 3 until 5 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
A larger obituary can be seen at centuriesmemorialfh.com