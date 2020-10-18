1/1
Dolores Cislaghi Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Cislaghi Taylor

Shreveport - Dolores Cislaghi Taylor, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 16, 2020. She was born October 15, 1921 in Joliet, IL to Joseph and Ivy Cislaghi. She married her lifelong love, Houston Taylor, on August 12, 1943, who proceeded her in death in 2007.

A service celebrating the life of Dolores C. Taylor will be held at the pavilion in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 2:00 PM. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, October 20 from 3 until 5 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.

A larger obituary can be seen at centuriesmemorialfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centuries Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved