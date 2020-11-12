1/1
Dominique James "Nick" Garrett
Shreveport - Nick Garrett passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Nick was born in Shreveport, LA on November 30, 1954 to Marie Gabrielle Souchon Garrett and Dr. Broox Cleveland Garrett, Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edmond Souchon Garrett. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Lariena "Larie" Steed Garrett and his children, Hailey Marie Garrett, Emily Anne Garrett, Dominique James Garrett, Junior, Andrew Davis Garrett and John Parker Garrett, and Jacob Gabriel O'Banion.

Nick is also survived by his siblings: Corinne "CoCo" Garrett, Broox C. Garrett III of Scottsdale, AZ and Souchon Garrett Sanders of Baton Rouge and his in-laws Marie and Ara Thompson and Pete Steed.

Nick graduated from Jesuit High School in 1973 and later attended Louisiana Tech. After working in various fields, he pursued a career as a Medical Sales rep specializing in orthopedics. He and his family lived in Roswell, NM before returning to Shreveport. Although this was Nick's vocation in life his avocation was music. He was an accomplished guitarist and enjoyed sharing his talent with many, but especially his two daughters and his cousin, John Parker. He also was an avid fisherman and loved sharing that passion with his sons whenever the opportunity arose.

A private family service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The family requests memorials be made in Nick's memory to the USS KIDD Veterans Memorial in Baton Rouge, 305 South River Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
