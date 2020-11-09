1/
Don Beckett
{ "" }
Don Beckett

Shreveport - Don Leon Beckett, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at a nursing home in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born on December 29, 1934. Don was a family man, who loved to spend time with his family. He retired from the city of Shreveport after twenty-five years of service. A special thanks goes to Regional Hospice and nurse Tracie, and Springlake Nursing Home and nurse Tracy.

Preceding Don in death are his wife Esther; parents Irene Nichols Beckett and Johnny Beckett.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Rick Beckett and Jeb Beckett; two brothers John and Gary Beckett.

Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana. Funeral services will be held at 10am Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood cemetery in Ruston, Louisiana.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
