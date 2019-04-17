|
Don Brown
Shreveport - Dr. Richard Don Brown, Sr. was born in Alexandria, LA on March 3, 1940 to Recie L. and Jewell C. Brown. Don, 79, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Naomi B. Tyson, and his twin brother Recie Doc Brown. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 56 years Fronie T. Brown; son, Richard Don Brown Jr. and wife Linda Brown; sister in-law, Elizabeth Chamberlain (O.D.); brothers- in-law David V. Taylor (Martha), Rev. Lee Taylor (Gail); nine nephews, five nieces, many great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Drs., Dan Moller, Robert Hernandez, David Cavanaugh, Scott McRight, and all others who worked together to keep Don as healthy as possible, most of whom were past medical students of Dr. Brown, at LSU Medical School-Shreveport. As educator for 33 years, he gave his body for research by future medical students, at LSU.
The family wishes to thank Life Path Hospice for the excellent care given to Don and Caddo Fire District One for all the help they gave. They also express their appreciation to the Trinity Heights Baptist Church Family, neighbors and friends that gave us so much.
Memorial service will be at Trinity Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation from 1:00 PM until service time.
The family suggest memorials be made in his honor to Think First, 960 Sheridan Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104, Gideon International, 8850 Chadwick Dr., Shreveport, LA 71129, or Trinity Heights Baptist Church.
Dr. Don taught many doctors in his career. They will continue his love of medicine.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019