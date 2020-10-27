Don Euland Giddens
Shreveport, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Don Euland Giddens will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. Reverend Paul Floyd of Living Word Church will officiate the service.
Don Euland Giddens was born May 15, 1951 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Rush and Gloria Giddens and passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Don is survived by one son, Matthew Don Giddens; twin grandsons, Taylor and Skylar; brothers, Larry Giddens and wife, Karen of Clemmons, NC and Robert Giddens and wife, Mary of Richmond, VA; nephews, Grant, Garrett, Brian, Robbie, Michael; great-nieces, Jordan, Lauren, Alicia; great-nephew, Rush; and his guardian angel, Louise Dortch who helped look out for Don's wellbeing. The family is forever grateful for the many unselfish hours she devoted to Don's care.
Don was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and cherished his many friends. Don was blessed to be loved and cared for by so many people that he could truly call his friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, in memory of Don.