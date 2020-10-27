1/1
Don Euland Giddens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Euland Giddens

Shreveport, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Don Euland Giddens will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana. A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. Reverend Paul Floyd of Living Word Church will officiate the service.

Don Euland Giddens was born May 15, 1951 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Rush and Gloria Giddens and passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Don is survived by one son, Matthew Don Giddens; twin grandsons, Taylor and Skylar; brothers, Larry Giddens and wife, Karen of Clemmons, NC and Robert Giddens and wife, Mary of Richmond, VA; nephews, Grant, Garrett, Brian, Robbie, Michael; great-nieces, Jordan, Lauren, Alicia; great-nephew, Rush; and his guardian angel, Louise Dortch who helped look out for Don's wellbeing. The family is forever grateful for the many unselfish hours she devoted to Don's care.

Don was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and cherished his many friends. Don was blessed to be loved and cared for by so many people that he could truly call his friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, in memory of Don.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved