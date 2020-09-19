1/1
Don Lewis Egans
Don Lewis Egans

Shreveport - Services celebrating the life of Don Lewis Egans, 74, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the services.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Diane Egans; children, Carolyn Egans McDowell and husband Anthony, Timothy Egans and wife Sheryl, Rodney Egans and wife Rona, Latreshia Payne and husband Kendal, Lamonica Love and Quinton Love and wife Emily; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Aretha Newsom and brother, Arthur Egans as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
