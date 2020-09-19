Don Lewis EgansShreveport - Services celebrating the life of Don Lewis Egans, 74, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the services.Don is survived by his loving wife, Diane Egans; children, Carolyn Egans McDowell and husband Anthony, Timothy Egans and wife Sheryl, Rodney Egans and wife Rona, Latreshia Payne and husband Kendal, Lamonica Love and Quinton Love and wife Emily; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Aretha Newsom and brother, Arthur Egans as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.