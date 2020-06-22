Don Maurice McDonaldConverse, LA - Don Maurice McDonald left this world peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on June 20, 2020. Don was born on May 20, 1927 to Robert Rixie McDonald and Gladys Graham McDonald. Don enlisted in the Navy in 1944 as a Motor Machinist's Mate 3rd class and served our country faithfully in World War II. He made it home and married the love of his life, Doris Noel in 1948, raising two loving children, Donna and Jeff. A life-long resident of Converse, LA, Don was a jack of all trades in the Sabine Community. Throughout his life, he owned a camp and store on Toledo Bend, raised dairy and beef cattle, and worked as a bulldozer operator. Don was humble, generous, and gentle-spirited as a long time Deacon of First Baptist Church of Converse. Of all his accolades, he was most thankful for the grace to be covered by the blood of Jesus Christ.Don is preceded by his wife of 69 years, Doris, his parents, and his brothers Robert and J.T. McDonald. He is survived by his brother Jerry, sisters Betty English and Mary Hawthorne, daughter Donna McDonald and Harry Garsee, son Jeffrey Noel McDonald and wife Cynthia of Natchitoches, grandchildren Ryan and wife Kayla McDonald, Colton McDonald and fiancée Kary-Katherine McCormick of Natchitoches, Hannah McLemore and husband Darrell of Bossier City, a great-grandson Sutton Noel to be born in September to Ryan and Kayla, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends he was thankful for. Special appreciation is offered to Don's nephew Jim Ward, caregivers Mindy Fruge and Dora Nelson, and the employees of Superior Hospice who so graciously cared for and loved Don during this time.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Converse. Officiating the service will be Rev. Glenn Bezerra and Rev. Chucky Clark. Interment will follow at Converse Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. The service will be streamed live on First Baptist Church of Converse Facebook page for those who choose not to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.